New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur has been closed on Thursday for two days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID-19, informed SP Gupta, Chairman of Gazipur market.
As per the data provided by Delhi Health Minister on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 7,998. (ANI)
Delhi's Gazipur market closed for sanitisation after two COVID-19 cases reported
ANI | Updated: May 14, 2020 08:56 IST
