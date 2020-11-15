Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah lights up on Diwali

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Decorative lights and 'diyas' (earthen lamps) adorned the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday evening.

"People from all communities are followers of Hazrat Mahbub-e-Ilahi and visit the dargah during their festivals. They also light 'diyas' here. Dargahs are a platform for everyone," Peerzada Altamash Nizami of the dargah committee told ANI.



Many devotees were spotted visiting the dargah, lighting 'diyas' to mark Diwali and offered their prayers.



"The Dargah looks beautiful adorned with the 'diyas' and we feel wonderful to be a part of the festival. People come and offer their prayers here every year. It's good to see the vibrant atmosphere at the dargah today," Peerzada Altamash Nizami added. (ANI)

