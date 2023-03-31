Delhi's Health Minister issues directions in view of the "Cash For Treatment" scam in a hospital

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday revealed an alleged 'Cash-for-treatment' scam in central government-run Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors along with brokers have been caught demanding bribes from poor people for treatment, overbilling patients and laundering money.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the health department and HODs of various hospitals to review measures adopted to prevent corrupt practices and stop the interference of unlawful brokers in Delhi Government hospitals.

While such complaints have not been made against Delhi government hospitals, the Health Minister directed hospital administrators to conduct regular audits to prevent unlawful and corrupt practices in the hospital. He also directed the hospital management to take strict action if anyone is found duping patients into paying bribes in return for treatment in Delhi Government Hospitals.

While directing officers, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "all hospitals should ensure adequate supply of medical implants and ensure that patients do not have to wait long for the surgeries."

He also insisted that patients should not get treatment on the basis of any preference, but based on the severity of the disease.

All hospitals have been maintaining patient registers in OPD, IPD and operation theatres with complete patient information including the patient's name, date of the first visit to the hospital, and expected and completed date of surgery. Through these registries, hospital management has been directed to ensure that patients are getting treatment on a 'first come first serve' basis. In case of an emergency or specific referrals, the hospitals have been directed to mention the reason for any escalation.

During the meeting, Health Minister emphasised the Delhi Government's resolve to ensure zero corruption and to provide citizens with world-class health treatment without any hassle. He said, "The CBI has recently busted a Cash for Treatment scam in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The CBI has arrested five people, including a neurosurgeon at the hospital. If doctors cheat patients in the name of treatment, then it is a matter of concern.



He added, "The Kejriwal government strives to make world-class corruption-free health facilities more accessible for Delhi residents. We have provided more than sufficient budgets to all hospitals so that they can provide free of cost treatment to all patients who are coming to them for treatment. I've directed hospitals to conduct regular audits and take stern action including termination of the post of any employee if they are found involved in corrupt practices."

The accused doctor in the alleged 'Cash-for-treatment' scam in central government-run Safdarjung Hospital used to mislead patients, demand money for giving medical advice and conduct surgery.

While such cases have not been reported in Delhi government hospitals, the Health Minister has directed hospital management to take strict action if any staff member is found to be involved in corrupt practices.

He instructed the hospital management to ensure that brokers and touts are not seen within hospital premises. If any complaints are received then the hospital management will be held responsible, he further instructed. He said that the hospital administrator are asked to monitor the entire system with more vigilance.

Saurabh Bhardwaj directed all hospitals to renew their rate contracts for implants as soon as possible. To prevent preferential treatment, patients should be treated on a 'first come first serve basis' and based on the severity of their disease.

Additionally, hospitals have been directed to maintain patient registers with complete patient information including the patient's name, date of the first visit to the hospital, and expected and completed date of surgery.

These registers are to be managed by the HOD and reviewed by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital on a monthly basis. This will not only ensure transparency at all levels but will also prevent brokers from interfering in the system.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "health is a priority area for the Kejriwal government. Therefore, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in providing health facilities to the people. There should be no compromise with the facilities provided to the patients in the hospitals. Delhi government hospitals should continue providing world-class treatment to residents of Delhi." (ANI)

