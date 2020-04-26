Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital sealed temporarily after its nurse tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital has been sealed temporarily after a nurse of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital will remain sealed until the completion of the sanitisation and contact tracing process.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 2,514 COVID-19 cases, including 857 cured/discharged/migrated and 53 deaths. (ANI)

