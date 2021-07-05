Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market shut for flouting COVID-19 norms

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The south Delhi district administration has ordered the shut down of Lajpat Nagar Central Market for one day for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The directive came after people were seen not following COVID 19 protocols, like social distancing and masks, at the market.

The order came after the Laxmi Nagar market in east Delhi was ordered shut from 10 pm on 29 June till 10 pm of July 5 over violations of COVID-19 guidelines.



The south district administration has asked the Lajpat Nagar Central Market Association regarding necessary steps being taken to follow the COVID-19 norms and a show-cause notice has been issued to the market association.

"Further, since the Market Trader Association has failed to adhere to the instructions and violated DDMA orders/guidelines, it shall show cause within 01 days as to why actions as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws shall not be proceeded against them," read the order.

The market association will have to answer the notice by Tuesday, it added. (ANI)

