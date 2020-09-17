Delhi's LNJP opens children-friendly COVID-19 ward with games, TV

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): In a unique initiative, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here has opened a child-friendly COVID-19 ward, consisting of toys, books, TV, and several other amenities for children.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital said that as many as 415 children have come here so far for coronavirus treatment and most of them have recovered and discharged.



"A child here was admitted and diagnosed with both dengue and COVID-19, he was discharged after recovering. It almost takes a week or so for the treatment so children who are admitted here get really upset without their parents. Hence, we have started this concept in order to cheer them up," said Kumar.

"LNJP is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital and we have 2,000 beds here to treat COVID-19 patients. LNJP has the highest success rate. This is a unique concept in a government hospital, it's a good initiative," he added. "It is a new concept for a government hospital in the national capital where children will be able to play games, watch TV, and engage themselves in various other activities while receiving the treatment."

"The theme of this ward is suffering to happiness. We would like to thank, Nidhi Pundahir, Director of HCL Foundation for all the arrangements that have been made for this ward," he further added.

Dr Urmila Jhamb, HoD, Pediatrics told ANI, "We are treating children of the age group ranging from one-month to 12-year-old kids. We do have some adults but primarily we are treating children only. Some of the children do have underlying diseases as well. We are very well experienced to manage them here." (ANI)

