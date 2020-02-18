Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital suspends biometric attendance due to coronavirus threat

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The administration of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital has suspended biometric attendance in wake of the coronavirus threat. All officers are now required to mark their attendance in a register.



"In view of coronavirus threat, the biometric attendance is suspended till further orders. All officers/officials shall continue to mark their manual attendance in their respective attendance registers," read an official statement.



The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. (ANI)

