Delhi's Mandoli jail inmate found positive for COVID-19 after death: Prison officials

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): One inmate of Delhi's Mandoli jail who died six days ago, tested positive for COVID-19 as per the post-mortem report, police said on Sunday.

According to prison officials, Kanwar Singh (62), lodged in Mandoli jail had died on June 15, allegedly while sleeping. There was no apparent cause of death.

"Kanwar Singh was a convict, sentenced for life in a 2016 murder case. He was admitted in jail on July 6, 2018. Singh was lodged in senior citizen barrack of CJ-14, sharing the same with 28 other inmates," said officials.

"After his death, the COVID-19 test was conducted on the dead body, the result of which came as positive. The COVID-19 test is being conducted for all the inmates of this barrack. Presently their health is alright," officials added.

As per the data available, there are 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in prison inmates including 16 recovered and one death.

A total of 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in prison staff including seven recovered. (ANI)

