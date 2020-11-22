Delhi's minimum temperature to be around 7 degree Celsius today, air quality in 'poor' category

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Mercury level continued to dip in the national capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the minimum temperature in the city will be around 7 degree Celsius on Sunday.

As per the IMD forecast dated November 21, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 24 and 7 degree Celsius respectively today.

Meanwhile, the air quality continues to remain in the 'poor' category today with the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was at 259. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

On Friday, a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital which is its lowest in this winter season.

"Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius today, the lowest in this winter season, which begins from the month of October. This is due to snowfall in plain and hilly areas. This dip in temperature will continue for the next two days," Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Scientist said. (ANI)