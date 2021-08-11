Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: Delhi govt directs police to provide protection to victim's family, prime witness

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Delhi Government has directed the police to provide protection to the victim's family and prime witness in the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi.

In an official communication, SDM Delhi Cantt has directed the SHO Delhi Cantt to provide police protection to the victim's family and the prime witness in the case.

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded the three-day police custody to all accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl. Earlier they were in judicial custody. All accused were produced in the court through video conferencing.

Crime Branch through a remand application had moved the Delhi Court and sought five days remand of accused to confront them to the witnesses, evidence and recreation etc.



The lawyer of the victim's family stated: "We still not get the FIR copy from Delhi Police. The investigation done by the Delhi Police local station was very pathetic."

"Now the case has been transferred to the crime branch. We are hoping for a free and fair investigation. The Delhi Police must provide the security to parents and protect the witnesses first, this is our demand and will also approach appropriate forum for this," the lawyer said.

The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said. The Delhi Police had registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. (ANI)

