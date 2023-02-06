Delhi's overall AQI expected in 'poor' category, Stage I of GRAP remains in force

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is expected to remain in the 'poor' category and Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) shall remain in force.

In view of the air quality forecasts made available, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met on Monday to review the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR.

Till yesterday, Delhi's overall AQI was predicted to spike.



Delhi's average AQI clocked 265 as per the 4 pm AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"The AQI is expected to continue in the 'poor' category in the coming days, as per the air quality forecast data shared by IITM/IMD," a Environment Ministry release said.

"Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after reviewing the overall air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage I of GRAP shall continue and invocation of Stage II of GRAP is not required at this stage," it added.

The release said the sub-committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario regularly. (ANI)

