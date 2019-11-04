Delhi's pollution problem result of 'continuous apathy' in enforcing law: NGT

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said the problem of air pollution in the national capital is the result of "continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in enforcing the law".

"The air pollution is source of diseases and threat to life. The problem is well acknowledged. Today's situation is not the creation of one day. It is continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in enforcing the law," observed the NGT.

The green tribunal has listed the matter for further consideration on November 5.

The tribunal has asked Delhi Chief Secretary, Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and concerned Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to be present when the matter is taken up.

NGT has stated that there is an urgent need to have proper planning to address the gaps in existing enforcement strategies and existing undesirable situation.

"While remedial action may continue to be taken in the best possible manner, there is an urgent need to have proper planning to address the gaps in existing enforcement strategies and existing undesirable situation," said the NGT.

The tribunal also said that there is a need to ascertain why there is a failure and what should be the preventive strategies and remedial measures to ensure that the present situation does not recur in future.

The NGT stated that it finds it necessary to further examine the matter after looking into the status of implementation of GRAP and other measures including preventive strategies currently adopted. (ANI)

