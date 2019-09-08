Representative image
Delhi's Racecourse embraces eco-friendly material to improve turf-quality

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:47 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): With an aim to combat global warming and strengthen the grass quality of the track, Delhi Racecourse Pvt Ltd has started using uniquely composed organic carbon-rich material.
This organic carbon material contains miraculous properties that significantly contributes in environment conservation and natural resources.
It comes in nano form and just six grammes of this material can be spread over the whole 2,200 meters turf area of Delhi's Racecourse in water-soluble form.
Ashish Paliwal, a scientist who has innovated this unique technique told ANI: "It has the ability to increase the content of chlorophyll in the Racecourse's grass and plants by absorbing carbon dioxide from the surroundings. It is highly effective in reducing water consumption and water contamination. We have started using at Delhi's Racecourse and results are very good. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged farmers to use organic material in farming practice."
"It also presents wonderful advantages that can provide self-sustenance to the turf and can enhance the lushness in the Racecourse," he said.
Paliwal further added that this organic substance has proved very effective and sustainable for the agricultural sector. "Because of its carbon-rich properties, most farmers have shed their dependence on chemical fertiliser and pesticides. It has resulted in improving the quality and quantity of their products along with keeping a check on the soil erosion and toxicity in the soil."
It is the time to reduce the need for chemicals and fertilisers and adopt organic carbon-rich material for good, Paliwal added. (ANI)

