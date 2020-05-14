Delhi's Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): An inmate of Delhi's Rohini Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, a jail official informed on Thursday.

The victim had visited Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for some intestine related problem and was operated upon May 10 for the same.

"He was also tested for COVID-19 and his result came yesterday. About 20 other inmates and five jail staff have been quarantined after the result," added the jail official while speaking to ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 7,998 cases of COVID-19 so far, out which 2,858 people have been cured and 106 have died. (ANI)

