Delhi's Saroj Hospital suspends patients admission due to oxygen shortage, discharges old patients

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen, Delhi's Saroj Hospital on Saturday suspended the admission of new patients.

"We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients," the COVID-19 in-charge of Saroj Hospital said.

The hospital had filed a plea at the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking urgent directions to the Centre and Delhi government to facilitate an urgent critical oxygen supply to it.



The plea states that Saroj Super Specialty hospital was recently declared as one of the 14 COVID-19 nominated hospitals to provide all the beds in the hospital for COVID patients in Delhi.

"The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been very erratic and irregular with only 4 - 6 hours supply being made by the Vendor, i.e. INOX, which also reaches the Hospital only when the Oxygen in the tank is at the brink," the plea stated.

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Friday. As of now, there are 92,029 active COVID-19 cases in the city. (ANI)

