Delhi's temp drops to 1.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi's Safdarjung recorded 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature at 6 am on Friday and dense fog reduced visibility to near zero in many areas of the city.

This is the lowest temperature in 14 years; earlier 0.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on January 8, 2006.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi said that a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory in the national capital.

Very dense fog and zero visibility were recorded at 6 am. Currently, visibility is below 200 meters at Palam and Safdarjung.





The IMD had predicted the minimum temperature at four degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius for today.

The IMD in its daily bulletin issued on December 31 at 9.00 pm said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during the next two days.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained between the 'very poor' to 'severe' category on Friday morning.

The AQI shows that the pollution level at ITO is 388.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from January 3 onwards.

Light rain is also expected in the national capital under the influence of the Western Disturbance from January 3 to January 5. (ANI)