Delhi's total positive COVID-19 cases at 293

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the national capital now stands at 293 including 182 cases from Markaz, Nizamuddin.

Four people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus so far.

"A total of 2,069 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, which include 1,860 active cases, 155 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths," said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

