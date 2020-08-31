Delhi's weekly markets can open on trial basis till September 6

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday extended the functioning of weekly markets on a trial basis till September 6 in the national capital, officials in the Delhi government said.

"...in exercise of powers conferred under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, DDMA, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, hereby directs all the authorities concerned that one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/ New Delhi Municipal Council / Delhi Cantonment board shall be allowed to function on trial basis further for a week i.e. from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020 in NCT of Delhi, except in containment zones," read an order from DDMA, the government of Delhi on Sunday.

It further said that these weekly markets will function, "subject to strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all instructions/ guidelines issued by Govt. of India and Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19." read the order.

As per the order, these weekly markets were allowed to function on a trial basis earlier from August 24 to August 30, by the Delhi government. (ANI)

