Deliberations held on developing policy for promotion of J-K agricultural commodities

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department (APD) Atal Dulloo on Wednesday chaired the maiden meeting of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and deliberated on developing a suitable policy regime for the promotion of agricultural commodities from J-K.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, Secretary in APD, Director General Sericulture J-K, Director General Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director JKHPM, Director Fisheries J-K, Managing Director, JKHPMC, other members of TWG's and senior officers of the department both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on developing a suitable policy regime for the promotion of agricultural commodities from J-K as well as increasing the share of agricultural exports.

According to an official statement, the meeting also discussed various other means for the promotion of the agriculture sector like promoting 'Brand JK' for its uniqueness and quality, enabling and empowering farmers for export opportunities as well as diversifying the export base of agricultural commodities.

Speaking during the meeting, Dulloo highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for exporting varied agricultural commodities and we must utilise our expertise to frame this Export Promotion Policy as per that potential. He asked the Chairmen and members of each TWG to submit product-specific recommendations for export promotion.



The ACS further emphasized upon the members of TWG to use this opportunity to employ vital interventions in the development of the agriculture sector here which in long run will promote the agriculture exports of J-K. He also called upon the HoDs of different departments to organise capacity-building programmes for all the stakeholders involved in export activities of agriculture sector.

Highlighting on the need for maintaining coordination, Dulloo underlined that the coherence and synergy between the members of TWG are very vital for the successful implementation of this policy.

He called upon the officers to work expeditiously on the assigned assignments and hold regular interactions between themselves so that a concrete policy regime for the promotion of agricultural commodities is framed timely.

The ACS further asked the HoDs to organise a workshop for GI Tagging so that different stakeholders as well as farmers are made aware of the benefits of GI Tagging.

He stressed upon the officers to explore the possibilities of granting GI Tagging to other unique products of J-K as it will increase the export avenues as well as uplift the economic conditions of local people. (ANI)

