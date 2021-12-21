Delimitation commission briefed us about criteria for increasing seats, asked us to respond to any changes by Dec 31: BJP MP from Jammu

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP from Jammu, on Monday said that the delimitation commission briefed them about the criteria for increasing seats and asked them to respond to any changes or send objections by December 31.

While speaking to ANI, Jugal Kishore Sharma, said, "Delimitation commission briefed us on further proceedings, including their criteria in increasing seats district-wise. 2 BJP and 3 National Conference members were present. The commission also asked us to respond to any changes/objections by December 31."

The Delimitation Commission tasked with redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir has proposed increasing assembly seats in Jammu region by six to 43 and in Kashmir region from 46 to 47. While BJP said the proposals have been made after due diligence, National Conference termed them "unacceptable".



Some other parties in Jammu and Kashmir also opposed the proposals.

The Delimitation Commission also proposed reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and seven seats for Scheduled Castes in the Union Territory.

NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the draft recommendation of the Commission as "unacceptable". (ANI)

