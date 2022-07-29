Delimitation Committee for MCD holds meeting with stakeholders to work on geo-mapping

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delimitation Committee for the delimitation of wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi held a meeting with key stakeholders on Thursday at Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate, in the national capital.

Officers of the Directorate of Census Operations, Government of India, Geospatial Delhi Ltd (GSDL) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Revenue Department, and GNCTD participated in the meeting.

The Chairman of the Delimitation Committee informed that as per instructions of Central Government, the process of Delimitation of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been undertaken by the Delimitation Committee on the basis of census data of 2011 as published by the Census Commissioner/Registrar General of India.

Population (on the basis of the 2011 census) of each ward in the corporation shall, so far as practicable, be the same throughout the area of the corporation with a variation of plus/ minus 10 per cent. All the wards shall, as far as practicable, be geographically compact areas and in delimiting them regard shall be the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience.

Each Assembly constituency shall be divided into a minimum of three wards. The boundary of a ward in the Corporation shall be carved within the boundary of the relevant Member of the Legislative Assembly constituency and shall not cross it.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi has provided data in respect of Enumeration Blocks (EBs) based on the Census 2011 data.



Geo-Spatial Delhi Ltd (GSDL), a company of GNCT of Delhi, having specialization in Geo-mapping, is being engaged by the Committee for the Delimitation work. GSDL had also worked during the previous delimitation exercise of municipal wards during 2016-17 and has past experience and expertise in such work.

GSDL is preparing data along with digital maps of the Enumeration Blocks (EBs) Assembly constituency-wise and ward-wise. The detailed scope of work is being worked out for the delimitation exercise in consultation with GSDL.

Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi has provided the latest electoral rolls alongwith AC wise list of polling stations of NCT of Delhi and soft copies of maps of assembly constituencies. The CEO office and Revenue Department have assured assistance to the Committee for field inspections, wherever and whenever required, through the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)/ Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). CEO's office has assured of providing technical support to the Committee, whenever required.

Commissioner, MCD, who was present in the meeting, informed the Committee that MCD is fully geared up to assist the Committee in providing all logistics and technical support including field inspections through its staff conversant with such surveys.

The Committee also informed that due care will be taken to ensure that all voters are included in the newly delimited wards and no inconvenience is caused to the voters for the casting of votes in the election due to delimitation of wards in corporation.

The Committee further conveyed that once the draft delimitation order is prepared, the same shall be published in the public domain giving ample time and fair opportunity to all stakeholders, including the general public to provide their suggestions/objections which shall be given due consideration by the Committee before finalization the delimitation of wards.

State Election Commissioner, NCT of Delhi/Chairman-Delimitation Committee stressed on the need to complete the delimitation work in a time-bound manner and as such, all key stakeholders have been asked to work nonstop for the furtherance of the objective of the Delimitation Committee. (ANI)

