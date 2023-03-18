Delivery boy beaten for not having change in Delhi, police initiates probe

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A delivery boy lodged a police complaint against unknown persons for allegedly beating him and his companion here in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, Delhi police said on Saturday.

"The duo were allegedly beaten for not having a change," a police official of Delhi police said.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Gurpal and Aman his companion.



After the complaint was filed, police initiated a probe into the matter.

A purported video of the incident showing some people beating up the complainant has also gone viral on social media.

More details are awaited (ANI)

