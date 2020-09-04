Demand for Lord Ram, Parshuram idols goes up after Ram temple bhumi pujan

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): The demand for brass idols of Lord Ram, Ram Darbar, and Parshuram have gone up after the bhumi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya last month.

Speaking to ANI, Atul Agarwal, a local trader, said, "Brass idols of Lord Ram, Parshuram and Ram Darbar are in high demand. Here you can find the statue of Ram Darbar starting from two-inch to 40-45 inches. Demand has increased after the recent bhumi pujan in Ayodhya."

"Most demands are of Ram Darbar, Lord Ram and Parshuram after the Supreme Court verdict. As compared to the Diwali period in previous years, this year the demand for Ram Darbar is high. Buyers like these brass statues," said another trader Arpit.

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

He also performed 'pooja' at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ramlala Virajman. The PM also unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and released commemorative postage stamp on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Last year in November, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

