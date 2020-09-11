Demand for oxygen rises in Uttarakhand with increase in COVID-19 patients

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Due to regular increase in the number of coronavirus">coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand, the demand for oxygen in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals has also increased across the State.

At the beginning of July 2020, there was a demand for 2,000 cubic metres of oxygen in hospitals of the state every day, which has now reached 6,000 cubic meters.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that as there has been an increase in the number of patients, the oxygen demand has also increased. All the hospitals have been asked to increase the capacity so that there is no problem in the supply of oxygen.

He said that with the help of the Centre, it has been approved to install new oxygen plants in Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli and Uttarkashi in the state.

The state has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the months of July-August. The number of patients who are in need of ICUs and ventilators has increased rapidly in these two months.

In view of the increasing number of serious patients, the Health Department has instructed all COVID hospitals to increase the stock of oxygen while private hospitals have also been asked to remain alert.

According to the Health Department, the stock of oxygen is currently around 60,000 cubic metres in the state. Efforts are being made to increase it further. (ANI)

