'Demand strict enforcement of laws', say protestors in Vijayawada over rape, murder of veterinarian

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Amid the furore following the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, people staged a protest in Vijayawada on Sunday, demanding justice for the victim.

Several people came out on the streets, demanding the accused to be hanged.

Speaking to ANI, a law student said: I do not understand why a girl or a student has to come out on the streets to demand justice, given that we live in a democratic country. There are enough laws in the Constitution, all we demand is the enforcement of those laws."

She further slammed the Telangana government, stating that they have not reacted to the situation, or released an official statement yet.

"We do not want this situation to calm down, we want safety for our generation and the upcoming generations of the country. It is within the rights of a girl to be safe," she added.

Yamini, another law student, expressed outrage over the situation and demanded the accused to be hanged in public view.

"I feel ashamed of this situation. I want to convey that whoever thinks that women are only meant for the kitchen and sexual pleasure, is a fool," she added.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

