Demanding rollback of farm laws, TRS extends support to farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hyderabad (Telangana), December 6 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday extended his support to the Bharat Bandh call against new farm laws. TRS has demanded rollback of the farm laws.

President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), KCR said, "The party would participate actively in the proposed Bandh on December 8." He also appealed to people to stand by farmers and make the Bandh successful.

While speaking to ANI, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, "TRS has already opposed these three farm bills in the parliament and now has extended the support for the farmers in the 'Bharat Bandh'. The TRS stands for the farmers who demand to roll back the three farm laws."

Kavitha said, "As of the demands stated by the protesting farmers, MSP (Minimum Support Price) has to be assured and not just for the listed crops but for every crop that is cultivated in India. Moreover, if the 'mandi' structure is dismantled, then the government must give an assured alternative to the farmers and since the central government failed to provide any such alternative for the crops, farmers are feeling insecure."

"We demand a roll back of these three farm laws and TRS is extending its support to the farmers in the bandh on 8 December and is willing to take part in the Bandh," she added.

After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)