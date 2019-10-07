JDU National Spokesperson and Party General Secretary Pavan Verma (File photo)
JDU National Spokesperson and Party General Secretary Pavan Verma (File photo)

Demeaning Lord Ram, our status as Hindus: Pavan Verma on Muslim couple forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Alwar

By Amit Kumar | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Janta Dal (United) JDU National General Secretary, Pavan Verma on Monday expressed shock over the incident in Alwar where a Muslim couple was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Those who do such kind acts in the name of Lord Ram are demeaning his name and our status as Hindus."
"It is absolutely shocking. People do not understand qualities associated with Maryada Purushotam Ram and misuse His name. These kinds of people are devaluing our status as Hindus," Verma said.
"In Tulsi Das's Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram told Bharat that not injuring others is the biggest Dharma and injuries to others is the biggest evil," he added.
On Sunday, two men were arrested on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, the police said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:43 IST

Looking forward to deepen ties with France: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, while leaving for France on a three-day visit, said he is looking forward to deepen ties with the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:35 IST

Gujarat: Miscreants attack security guards at Kandla zoo with...

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants attacked the security guards at the Kandla Special Economic Zoo when they were denied entry into the zoo premises.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:32 IST

J-K: Youth in huge number participate in police recruitment rally

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Scores of youth participated in a recruitment rally organised by Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:24 IST

Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised after complaining of...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat on Monday was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:22 IST

From carrying out attacks in Valley to killing policemen, Pak...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the help of Pakistan Army and ISI, three top terrorist organisations-- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have distributed responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, other parts of India and for polit

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:19 IST

Odisha: Lightning strikes leave five dead in three districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Five persons in Koraput, Dhenkanal and Kendujhar districts died due to lightning strikes on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:12 IST

Tripura: Five-year-old girl worshipped as Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): While people across the country were seen offering prayers to idols of Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami, a five-year-old girl here was worshipped as the living embodiment of Maa Durga following an age-old tradition called 'Kumari Puja'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:02 IST

Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns hearing

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Additional District and Session court here on Monday adjourned the hearing in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, as the victim and her counsel were not available for the examination.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:00 IST

Centuries-old Ram Dal tradition still going strong in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With its unique traditions dating back to several centuries, the city of Prayagraj is immersed in religious fervour on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:59 IST

'Big relief': Petitioner thanks SC for taking cognizance in Aarey matter

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Rishav Ranjan, a law student and one of the petitioners, on Monday thanked Supreme Court for directing the Maharashtra government to ensure that no trees are further axed at Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:33 IST

Bihar: Brother of RJD leader shot dead in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Brother of a RJD leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Culture of rape spreading across Uttar Pradesh: BSP

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to create an atmosphere of confidence which took care of the dignity of women, alleging that a culture of rape was spreading across the state.

Read More
iocl