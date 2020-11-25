Demise of Ahmed Patel is huge loss for Congress, says Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25 (ANI): Expressing grief on the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, Gujarat Congress working President Hardik Patel said the senior party leader's death is a "huge loss" for their party.

"Demise of Ahmed Bhai has left us shocked. He served the Congress party for three decades. While working for the welfare of people, he worked in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. His departure is obviously a huge loss for the Congress party," Hardik Patel told ANI.

"While I was in jail during my public agitation days, he took care of the legal concern of my family," he added.

Remembering the late leader, Hardik said that Ahmed Patel used to say to him that only "those people succeed in life who are sincere and patient."



Earlier today, Hardik had tweeted that the veteran Congress leader strengthened him "socially, stately and ideologically".

"Mr. Ahmed Bhai Patel, the senior leader of the Congress Party and the guide of our youth has passed away. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Ahmed Bhai has done the work of strengthening me socially, stately and ideologically. Ahmed Bhai was sympathetic to the people of Gujarat," he tweeted.

"Whenever I used to visit Delhi Ahmad bhai, he would not let me go without having food. Ahmad Bhai was a really nice person. The sudden loss of this person who keeps promise and friendship is sad for all of us. God bless his family," he added.

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 71.

Ahmed Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. (ANI)

