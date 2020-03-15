Democracy in Andhra at risk in local body polls: Lanka Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday said that democracy in Andhra Pradesh is at risk in the local body election and that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government has no respect for the Constitution.

"Almost every day, High Court of Andhra Pradesh is making adverse comments on the Jagan Mohan Reddy led Government since he has occupied the chair as Chief Minister due to inefficient and defective administration in the implementation of policies of the Governance. This Government has no respect for the Constitution, legal system and media other than their own media. Hence, democracy is at risk in Andhra Pradesh," said Dinakar.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh Government has been working as YSRCP family activity and the local body elections became farse in the state since the ruling party has felt that. Elections are nothing but a selection of their party representatives instead of the people's mandate," he added.

He added saying Andhra Pradesh Government had issued GOs pertaining to the Regulations of Local Bodies Elections to benefit of ruling YSRCP and when there is a State Election Commission in the State to monitor and regulate the process of Local Bodies Elections.

"Why the State Government had stepped in the election process by issuing GOs? Police machinery is working as per the instructions of the YSRCP and filing cases and counter cases as per their wishes against the opposition parties," said Dinakar.

"Mahatma Gandhiji dreamt that Local Bodies are roots of the country's development, whereas YSRCP Leaders and activists behaviour is a threat to the Democracy at village level and urban pockets across the State. The process has been adopted by YSRCP as first, try to avoid nominations from the opposition and second, force by threatening to withdraw the nominations of opposition as maximum as possible then threatening the voters through allowability of Government schemes post local body elections as well as opposition party candidates," he added.

"Can we term these all as elections? Is it the legitimate process of elections and how can democracy be sustained when people's mandate under influence of oppressive and dictatorial approaches by the Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP ruling Government in the State of Andhra Pradesh," said Dinakar. (ANI)

