Democracy not imported, ingrained in Indian psyche: Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said democracy in India was not an unfamiliar concept that has been imported from outside but it has been ingrained in the national psyche as a result of centuries of tradition, collective experiences and enlightenment gained during the post-independence period.

In his Vijadadashmi speech here, Bhgwat said re-election of Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha elections with an increased majority was an endorsement of its past performance and the verdict reflected that people have a lot of expectations for the future.

Referring to the 2104 Lok Sabha elections , he said its result only reflected a disenchantment of people with the previous government but also their keenness to "go in a specific direction".

"Was the change in 2014 a mere result of a negative political wave born out of the disenchantment against the previous government, or the people had made up their mind to go in a specific direction, it was to be seen in the elections of 2019. The world took note of this also," he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said the Indian society was committed to take forward democracy successfully.

"Democracy is not a new unfamiliar thing that has been imported from outside but it has been ingrained in the national psyche as a result of centuries of tradition and collective experiences and enlightenment gained during the post-Independence period," he said.

"This fact came to the attention of all. The society by electing the new government with an increased number of seats has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future," he said.

He said the Lok Sabha elections attracted the attention of the whole world. "The timely and systematic conduct of the elections in a country of continental proportion brimming with diversity, was the prime cause of attraction for the world. The society by electing the new government with an increased number of seats has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future," he said.

Bhagwat also referred to the launch of Chandrayaan II and attempt to make a soft-landing on moon by Indian Space Research Organisation.

"In the month of September, our scientists, with their talent, had caught the attention and earned the praise and sympathy of the scientific community of the entire world when they landed Chandrayaan's "Vikram" on the hitherto unexplored region, the South Pole of the Moon. Although the mission did not attain full success as expected, achieving so much in the first attempt itself is a feat not accomplished so far by the entire world," Bhagwat said.

He said due to this daring mission, the world's admiration for the country's intellectual genius, scientific prowess and commitment to realise the goals has increased.

"The matured intellect and action of the people, an awakened sense of pride in the country and firm commitment of the government along with experience of our scientific expertise-- all these pleasant feelings have made the last year memorable forever," he said. (ANI)

