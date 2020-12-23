Demolition of Kangana's office: Human rights commission summons BMC commissioner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday summoned Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal to appear before it on January 20 in connection with a complaint regarding the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's property.

The order issued by the commission is in connection with a complaint filed by Thane-based lawyer Aditya Mishra on November 28, following a Bombay High Court order terming the demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) malicious.

"Your worship be pleased to see that our Hon'ble Apex court declared the right to private property to be a human right. Any action by a state against someone's private property must be backed by law. If any act by state or its agencies pertaining to someone's private property is found to be illegal, then it is violation of human rights. On 27/11/2020, Bombay High Court held the act of BMC to be malice in law in razing of the bungalow of Kangana Ranaut," Mishra said in his complaint.



"Even article 300 A of Indian constitution protects this right to property to be a valuable constitutional right and stipulates due process of law. When the act of BMC is found to be illegal by hon'ble Bombay high court..., then it's a crystal clear case of violation of human rights as well in light of judgment of Supreme Court which warrants intervention of this hon'ble commission to show cause as to what disciplinary action has been taken against the delinquent officials who were responsible for this illegal act...," he added in his complaint.

Mishra has also attached news reports with the complaint filed on November 28. The commission took cognizance of the complaint on December 21 before issuing the summon today.

The BMC had demolished most of the alleged unauthorised construction at Ranaut's office-cum-residential bungalow in Pali Hill of Bandra (West) on September 9. (ANI)

