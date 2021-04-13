Demonatised currency notes worth Rs 4.8 cr seized in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): The police on Monday seized Rs Rs 4.8 crore in demonetised currency notes from Kalayarkoil area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.



According to police, the demonetised currency notes were allegedly confiscated from the house of physiotherapist Arul Chinnappan.

Police made the seizure based on a tip-off. They said the seized currencies were in the denominations of Rs 1000.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

