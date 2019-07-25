Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

Demonetisation deterred terror funding, boosted digitalisation: FM Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Demonetisation achieved several goals, including deterring terror funding, boosting digitalisation and facilitating the transition of the non-formal economy into a formal economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
"Since illegally held cash forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the cash held with the terrorists turned worthless. Demonetisation led to the instant extinguishment of high quality fake Indian currency notes," she said in a written reply to Samajwadi Party member Vishambhar Prasad Nishad.
The central government had demonetised the high-value denomination notes with objectives to eliminate black money, curb infusion and circulation of fake notes, create deterrence to the funding of terror and left-wing extremism, facilitate the transition of the non-formal economy into a formal economy and boost digitalisation.
"Growth of Digital Transactions in terms of value has increased to 188.07 lakh crore in September 2018 from 112.27 lakh crore in Nov 2016. Digital Transactions in terms of volume has increased to 241.88 crore in September 2018 from 91.83 crore," the reply said.
The average growth rate of notes in circulation has also decreased, it said.
"Notes in circulation on 31st May 2019 are only 21713.85 billion, the demonetisation, followed by digitalisation and reduction of cash use in the informal economy has succeeded in reducing the notes in circulation by as much as 3408.68 billion rupees," it said.
"As reported by RBI, 762,072 pieces of counterfeit banknotes were detected in the Banking system during 2016-17, 522,783 pcs. in 2017-18 and 317,389 pcs. in 2018-19. Hence, demonetisation resulted in curbing of the counterfeit currency," it added.
There were also some short-term costs of demonetization in form of inconvenience and hardship, especially to those in the informal and cash-intensive sectors of the economy, however "it was taken care of very soon".
"Demonetisation also resulted in better tax compliance, greater tax revenues, more formalization of the economy and higher digital transactions."
"The economy has achieved high growth that averaged 7.5 per cent in the last 5 years (2014-15 to 2018-19) amidst significant improvements in macro-economic stability. As per the provisional estimate of national income, the growth of real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2018-19 is estimated at 6.8 per cent.
"The growth rates of GDP at constant prices for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 were 8.0 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively," it added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:25 IST

MoS Home Affairs to be chief guest at 81st Raising Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will be the Chief Guest at the 81st Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 27.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:20 IST

Air Force has changed a lot since Kargil war: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Thursday said that Indian Air Force has changed a lot since Kargil war and the biggest change is in its ability for reconnaissance and surveillance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:18 IST

Bhima-Koregaon case: HC adjourns till Friday hearing on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned till tomorrow the hearing on activist Gautam Navlakha's application seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the Bhima-Koregoan case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 22:11 IST

Andhra Pradesh : 4 TDP MLAs suspended from Assembly for sloganeering

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session for the day on Thursday noon after they raised slogans during the speech of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:58 IST

Trade between Africa and India rose eight-fold between 2001-20017: Study

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Trade between Africa and India has increased more than eight-fold from USD 7.2 billion in 2001 to USD 59.9 billion in 2017, accounting for over 8 per cent of India's total trade, reveals a study which has pegged trade between the two countries could double by the year

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:48 IST

Rajya Sabha passes RTI (Amendment) Bill after acrimonious debate

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI) The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the controversial Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after an acrimonious debate and opposition walk out amidst uproarious scenes with the government rejecting a strong demand for referring the bill to select committee and ma

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:33 IST

Woman barred from entering temple in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A woman hailing from the city has alleged of not being allowed to enter a temple because of her caste.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:31 IST

Rohit Shekhar murder case: Court rejects wife's bail plea

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Magistrate court of Saket District Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva after law enforcement agencies raised objection.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:30 IST

SC directs Centre to set up special courts in districts with...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to fund and set up within 60 days exclusive courts in every district where 100 or more cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:25 IST

Karnataka: Speaker KR Ramesh orders disqualification of 3 MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Three rebel Congress MLAs in Karnataka were on Thursday disqualified by Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in a significant development as the BJP deliberates at the highest level on staking claim to form the government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 21:23 IST

Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill, Prasad targets Congress

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious bill to criminalize triple talaq amidst a walk out by Opposition members with the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accusing the Congress of dragging its feet on the legislation and contending that it was for dignity and respe

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

Zakir Naik influenced terror group planned mass killing by...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday filed charge sheet in a Mumbai Court against nine members of a terror group inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who were allegedly planning to poison the prasad given to devotees at a temple

Read More
iocl