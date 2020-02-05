Demonstrators detained after staging anti-CAA protest at Jamia University

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said that few demonstrators were detained by the police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the varsity here on Tuesday.

"Some people held a demonstration today. They were later detained by the police. The situation at the University is normal," Khan said.

The protest has been going in and around the university premises since the passage of the citizenship law in December last year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the central government, Delhi Police and others to file their response on a batch of petitions relating to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre, informed the High Court that the investigation in the matter is at a crucial stage and sought more time to file a reply.

Delhi High Court had, on December 19, issued a notice to the Centre and city police seeking their response in the matter.

Various petitioners have moved the High Court seeking remedies including forming a fact-finding committee to probe the violence that took place on December 15 after Delhi Police allegedly attacked students protesting against the CAA. (ANI)

