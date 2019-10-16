 Principal Secretary Health in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar speaking to media in Patna on Tuesday.
Dengue cases in Patna goes up by 100 in last 2 days, says Bihar principal Secretary

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:33 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The number of people affected by dengue has gone up by 100 in the past two days, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health in Bihar said on Tuesday.
Speaking to media, Kumar said, "In the last 2 days, dengue cases have gone up by 100. As per experts, 30 to 40 per cent Aedes mosquito larvae breeding inside houses. We are appealing to people in Patna to not allow water to stand. So far, there has been no mortality due to dengue."
"In the past two days, another 100 cases have been registered. The National Institute of Malaria Research conducted a survey here and found out that approximately 30 to 40 per cent of Aedes mosquitoes are there inside the houses," he said.
Kumar added, "We are continuously appealing to people not allow water to stay or collect even inside the house. Aedes mosquito breeds and evolves in freshwater and bites during the day time only."
"The health department has constituted 75 teams to use anti-larvicidal in different parts of Patna. As the temperature, in general, will fall, the outbreak of dengue will also decline or decrease," he said.
"I won't say that the condition is worrisome as the situation is better than the previous year. All I want to say is that the health department is on alert," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:47 IST

At MP hospital, ants found crawling inside eye of dead man; CM...

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:44 IST

Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout quits BJP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior leader and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout on Wednesday resigned from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), accusing the party of sidelining and ignoring him.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:39 IST

Ram Temple not political issue, but matter of faith of entire...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Wednesday said that Ram temple is not a political issue instead it is a topic connected to the faith of the entire Hindu society.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Yogi govt failed to pit Muslims, Hindus against each other over...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Lashing out at the BJP, SP leader Azam Khan, said that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government failed in its attempt to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Siliguri: With spike in dengue, Health dept. lays light traps to...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): With a spike in dengue cases, light traps were laid by the health department to collect mosquitoes in ward 21 area under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:17 IST

Fadnavis would be re-elected as Maharashtra CM: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis will retain his chair after the upcoming Maharashtra polls as the BJP will win with a thumping majority.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:09 IST

SC asks Centre to produce orders before it relating to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to place on the record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:08 IST

'Doob maro': PM tells those questioning link between Art 370 and...

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hitting out at "political opportunists", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there is no need to question the link between abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections as Jammu and Kashmir and its people are "children of Maa Bharti".

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:03 IST

BJP incharge of J-K Avinash Rai Khanna meets village headmen

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday held a meeting with village headmen in Srinagar.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:02 IST

Moving car catches fire in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, driver safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A moving car caught fire at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road on Tuesday night.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:57 IST

CCB raids two dance bars in Bengaluru, probe underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two dance bars here on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:56 IST

Jalpaiguri forest officers seize Bengal tiger skin, arrest two...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The officers of Belakoba forest range on Wednesday seized a 14 feet long Bengal tiger skin and arrested two Bhutanese nationals in connection with the case.

