Dengue cases in Patna goes up by 100 in last 2 days, says Bihar principal Secretary

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The number of people affected by dengue has gone up by 100 in the past two days, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Health in Bihar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, Kumar said, "In the last 2 days, dengue cases have gone up by 100. As per experts, 30 to 40 per cent Aedes mosquito larvae breeding inside houses. We are appealing to people in Patna to not allow water to stand. So far, there has been no mortality due to dengue."

"In the past two days, another 100 cases have been registered. The National Institute of Malaria Research conducted a survey here and found out that approximately 30 to 40 per cent of Aedes mosquitoes are there inside the houses," he said.

Kumar added, "We are continuously appealing to people not allow water to stay or collect even inside the house. Aedes mosquito breeds and evolves in freshwater and bites during the day time only."

"The health department has constituted 75 teams to use anti-larvicidal in different parts of Patna. As the temperature, in general, will fall, the outbreak of dengue will also decline or decrease," he said.

"I won't say that the condition is worrisome as the situation is better than the previous year. All I want to say is that the health department is on alert," he added. (ANI)

