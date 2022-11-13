Dengue cases increase in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, 9 admitted to district hospital

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Several parts of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district have reported an increase in dengue cases with 9 patients currently admitted to the dengue ward in the district hospital.

The mosquito-borne disease, dengue, is spreading rapidly in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The platelet count of the patients is decreasing rapidly, and hospitals are running at full capacity.

However, no death in the district has been reported due to dengue, which is spread to people through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

Better facilities are being installed at the Lakhimpur Kheri district hospital operating at Motipur, for the treatment of dengue. Keeping in view the increasing numbers, the beds have been increased from just 6 to now 22, with two separate dengue wards.

A team of health workers have been deployed. Along with medicines, essential food items are also being provided to the patients by the hospital.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level review meeting with the state health department authorities on increasing dengue cases and issued directives to set up dedicated dengue hospitals in every district with the availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations, and suitable arrangements for treatment.

CM Yogi during the meeting expressed concern over the increased side effects of dengue and other infectious diseases that have increased in the past few weeks and instructed health officials to improve screening and surveillance.

He asked officials to take the help of ASHA workers and conduct door-to-door screening to identify people with symptoms and make arrangements for their treatment.

CM Yogi also directed officials to ensure the availability of beds, proper medical examination, and timely treatment for patients.

He also directed officials to make regular state-wide cleanliness and fogging efforts. He asked them to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to make people aware of the causes, symptoms, prevention, etc. of dengue.

Back in October, the Centre informed that it had decided to depute a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities to institute dengue management measures in some districts.

With dengue cases rising, the Uttar Pradesh government has also cancelled the leaves of all doctors and paramedical staff. (ANI)

