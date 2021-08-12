Dengue cases increase since July in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: Official

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI): Dengue cases in Kalaburagi have increased since July due to heavy rainfall in the area, informed District Health Officer.

"More than 100 cases from January to July have reported in the district and 35 cases were reported in July alone," District Health Officer of Kalaburagi Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed told ANI.

"We are doing fogging and larva surveys in the places where the cases of Dengue have increased. We doing door to door larva survey and also giving health education about the mosquitoes breeding places in a house," he further said.



"We have free treatment in government hospitals for this disease, and if anyone has dengue symptoms can reach out to government hospitals for free testing, they can avail the facilities and platelets are available in the hospitals," he added.

He added, "To private hospitals, we have provided written guidelines that if they do a screen test for dengue they have to send the blood sample to our Public Health Laboratory. Also if there is a need of blood transfusion then they can also refer to government hospitals."

The district health officer further told that till August 10 the district has seen 12 cases so far. (ANI)

