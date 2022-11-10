Dengue cases on the rise in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], November 10 (ANI): Dengue cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, also a part of the National Capital Region (NCR) as the number of dengue patients has crossed 600.

However, no death in the district has been reported due to dengue, which is spread to people through the bite of infected aedes mosquitoes.

The district medical officials are aware of the situation.

Ghaziabad Assistant Chief Medical Officer Rakesh Gupta said "Beds have been reserved for dengue patients in government as well private hospitals to meet any eventuality."

Most of the dengue cases have been reported from urban areas. Especially, those people have been found suffering from dengue who commute to Delhi almost daily for their jobs and other routine work.



Dengue patients have been found in and around Kaushambi, Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara areas from where a significant number of people daily go to Delhi.

Municipal Corporation and health department are on alert in the areas adjoining the national capital as majority of dengue patients have been found from these areas.

Tests are being conducted in these areas and 10 to 12 dengue cases have been found daily for last few days, the officials said.

However, dengue cases have not been found so far in a cluster.

The number of dengue patients in the district may be much higher as several persons suffering from dengue have not visited government hospitals for their treatment.

The health department has made an appeal to the people to not to accumulate water in and around their places as aedes mosquitoes spread in clean water. (ANI)

