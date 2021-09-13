Dengue cases under control, but government continuing efforts: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 13 (ANI): The situation regarding dengue fever cases is in control in the state, but the state government is continuing its efforts, said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, the CM said, "The Health Department is alert. We held a meeting and decided to send teams to different areas to assess the situation. The situation is not bad, but we will inspect every place and take the necessary action."

"As of now, Saran district has reported only one case of dengue and Gopalganj reported nine cases. The cases are mostly reported in the areas which are adjoining Uttar Pradesh and we are sending teams to the different areas to assess the situation," added Kumar.

When asked about the flood situation in the state, Kumar said, "We have been working in all flood-affected areas along with the Central teams. We have communicated with all districts. A meeting will be held in the next two days in all flood-affected areas to provide relief material and assess the damage caused by the floods.

"We are also taking necessary precautions in view of the possible Covid third wave and will do a massive vaccination drive on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday," said Kumar. (ANI)