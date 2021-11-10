Dengue situation in Delhi worsened this year compared to 2021, says health expert

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The senior consultant at the department of medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday said the situation of dengue in Delhi has worsened this year as compared to the previous year.

Speaking to ANI, Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sri Ganga Ram hospital said, "The situation of dengue has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because COVID-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks. There are more than 1,500 dengue cases in Delhi."

"There is a type of 'complicated dengue' in which the patients have a high fever, bleeding complications, breathlessness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting etc. They directly lead to ICUs as they need blood, oxygen support," she added.

Khosla said some people also get infected with dengue without symptoms and their Immunoglobulin G (IgG) tests reveal they were infected with dengue in the past.

"Some patients who are falling sick do not even know that they were infected with dengue in the past because people get infected with 'mild dengue' do not get symptoms. Their IgG tests reveal that they were infected earlier," he said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government and North Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding an action plan to control the dengue outbreak in Delhi.

The Central government had extended help to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue, including Delhi, and sent high-level teams to support them in public health measures for its control and management. (ANI)