Dengue spreads in Lucknow with 21 active cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Dengue cases have started going up in the UP state capital with around 21 patients admitted to hospitals in Lucknow.

Officials in the district health department also admitted the increase as a large number of people suffering from fever and other symptoms could be seen standing at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital for sampling on Friday.



People could be seen standing in long queues at the hospital waiting for their turn to give samples and collect test reports.

"In all 44 people are admitted to hospital for fever and related symptoms of dengue, and 21 of them have tested positive," Dr Anand Kumar Ojha, the director of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital told ANI.

Dr Ojha admitted the increase in dengue cases and said that people need to take precautions due to the prevalence of other infections too. People with symptoms are advised to get themselves tested, and consult with doctors, he added. (ANI)

