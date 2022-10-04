Denied 'political clearance' to visit Pakistan, claims RJD's Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday claimed that he has been denied 'political clearance' by the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) to visit Pakistan where he was to participate in a conference in Lahore.

Jha was invited to speak on 'The role of political parties in protecting democratic rights' in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "It is a simple matter that there was a conference in the memory of Asma Jahangir--a noted Human right activist who kept fighting for the right of minorities and human rights in Pakistan and never compromised till the time she was alive. I was called to a conference in her memory where I would tell how from Parliament to the streets, India speaks fearlessly and the canvas of the democratic fight has grown so much in the country. But I have unfortunately been denied a visit by the government."



"I think the government is unable to understand that such conferences would reach our side in South Asia," he added.

The RJD leader said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given the clearance whereas the MEA had denied him the visit to the neighbouring country.

"The conference is scheduled to be held in Lahore, Pakistan from October 20 to 24. On September 22, I applied for all the clearances. 3 days ago, the message of political clearance denied came and yesterday, I got FCRA clearance from MHA," he said.

"The importance of this conference is also that the political difference has its place, but the topic which was very clear 'The role of political parties in protecting democratic rights'. I consider it unfortunate." he added. (ANI)

