Dense fog affects train services in UP

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog engulfed parts of Uttar Pradesh affecting train services at the Prayagraj railway station leaving several passengers stranded for hours on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department, "Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and over Uttarakhand during next 3 days and dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of Himachal Pradesh, North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 3 days."

Ankit Tiwari, a passenger waiting for the train at the station, said, "Many trains have delayed and a few cancelled due to heavy fog."



He added, "Even special trains have been delayed. I'm waiting to receive my brother from Delhi but his train has been delayed by 4 hours."

Ranjan Shukla, another passenger waiting for his train to arrive, said, "I have come here with my family and waiting for my train to arrive for the last two hours."

Rajat, another passenger waiting for his train to arrive, said, "Every year, trains get delayed due to fog. This year, due to the pandemic, only special trains are allowed to run. Hence, the number of trains on various routes has decreased. On top of that, the fog has added to the problem, making the trains getting delayed." (ANI)

