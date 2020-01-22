Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The national capital woke up to dense fog this morning with the temperature here recorded a minimum of seven degrees Celsius.

A dense layer of fog was witnessed on Barapullah flyover in Delhi and in parts of the NCR region.

22 trains have been running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The IMD in a tweet said, "Delhi reported very dense fog (visibility-25 meter) at 5:30 am on Wednesday and which likely to continue till 10 am to 11 am and improve thereafter."

"Dense to very dense fog very likely to affect flight operations and transportation due to poor visibility," the IMD said in a tweet.

The IMD also said that dense to very dense fog was also observed over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the early morning on Wednesday.

The IMD on Wednesday forecast dense fog very likely in isolated parts over Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and cold day conditions in isolated parts over West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

