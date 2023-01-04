Dense fog engulfs Indo-Gangetic plains, to persist over 2-3 days

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A dense layer of fog has engulfed Indo-Gangetic plains and is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As a result of the prevailing foggy conditions, trains have been running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

"Visibility (<=200m) recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, 04.01.23: Punjab: Amritsar-25, Patiala-50; northwest Rajasthan: Ganganagar & Churu-25 each; Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Chandigarh-25, Ambala & Palam-200 each; West Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25, Jhansi-50; northwest Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-50; Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur-50; Jharkhand: Ranchi-50; East Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich-200; East Madhya Pradesh: Sagar & Jabalpur-200 each; Bihar: Bhagalpur & Purnea-200 each," Indian Meteorological Department said.

Many trains are also running late due to the prevailing fog.

"Darbanga-New Delhi special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam exp, Banaras-New Delhi Special, Sultanpur- Anand vihar exp, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Jn. Exp.," as per the Indian Railways among others are running late.

Earlier on Jan 2, the Indian Meteorological Department said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.



"Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," India Meteorological Department said.

Earlier on Sunday, the forecast department said that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

The rainfall over Northwest India consists of seven meteorological subdivisions- East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh which are most likely to be below normal (86 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD.

The IMD said below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected. (ANI)

