Dense fog engulfs north India; Zero visibility in Punjab's Bhatinda

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): People braved through a thick fog on Sunday as dense to extremely dense fog conditions engulfed the northern parts of the country, including Punjab where Bhatinda reported 'Zero' visibility.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), foggy conditions prevailed across north India with low visibility recorded in parts of different states. Punjab's Bhatinda reported 'zero' visibility, showing the IMD's data recorded at 11.30 PM on Sunday.

Places like Ambala, Hissar, Bahraich, and Gaya also witnessed foggy conditions and visibility lowered to 50 meters. Visibility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was recorded to be at 100, while Palam reported visibility of 400 meters, the data showed.



Fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning, lowering the visibility across the national capital along with severe cold waves.

On Saturday, IMD predicted that cold waves and cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next two days and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region, the meteorological department had said.

According to the Railway ministry, hundreds of trains were either canceled or delayed on Sunday due to the severe fog in North India. According to a statement by the railway ministry, 335 trains were delayed to weather conditions while 88 trains had to be canceled. (ANI)

