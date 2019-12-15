Dense fog likely to occur in Bihar, Odisha, MP during next 2-3 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said dense fog is very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Bihar, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India during the morning hours during next 2-3 days.

"Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog in some pockets are very likely to occur over the plains of northwest India and dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, Odisha, north Madhya Pradesh, and northeast India during in morning hours during next 2-3 days," IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

"Due to the weakening of Western Disturbance, precipitation over northwest India is very likely to decrease significantly from today, December 14th. However, under its influence, isolated to scattered rain/snow is likely over the western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours," the bulletin added.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning tomorrow.

Significant fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is most likely over northwest and central India during next 2-3 days. A cold wave condition in isolated pockets is also very likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region during the next 3 days. (ANI)

