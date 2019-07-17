Deogarh (Jharkhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): The annual Month-long Shravani Mela and Kanwar Yatra were commenced in Deoghar by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on the first day of Shravan month on Wednesday.

On the first day of Shravan month, Das along with Jharkhand tourism Minister Amar Bauri performed puja in the Shravani Mela organised in Deogarh today.

"Our Shravan journey was amazing, we did face some difficulties but by Lord Shiva's grace, we were able to complete this journey. All the pilgrims were provided with basic facilities during their journey like resting shelters, food, water and washrooms," Narayan Modi, a pilgrim. told ANI.

Pilgrims from all over the country, particularly neighbouring states like Bihar and Western Uttar Pradesh come in large number here.

"The journey was a bit difficult, I got blisters in my feet during the journey and it became really difficult to travel barefoot. But somehow, we all managed to reach here," another pilgrim told ANI.



Devotees take pious Ganga water from Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district of Bihar and carry that water in a pot on their shoulders during Kanwar Yatra. Pilgrims travel 105 Kilometers, walking barefoot on difficult terrain mountains and forest areas. Later, they offer the pious Ganga water to Lord Shiva in Deogarh.

Both Jharkhand and Bihar governments have taken all possible measures to facilitate an easy and smooth journey of the pilgrims. Mobile ambulance, toilets and bathrooms are made available on the Shravan route. Jharkhand government has also set medical units on the route.

A large number of pilgrims can be seen offering prayers in the Baba Baidyanath Temple premises during the Shravan Mela. Each year almost 50 lakh devotees perform puja and rituals in the month-long Shravan Mela and yatra here.

The annual month-long Mela commenced from July 17 to August 15. Devotees from different states visit Deoghar to pray at Baba Baidyanath Temple.

The temple, also known as Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the most sacred abodes of Shiva.

During the festival, devotees collect Gangajal at Sultanganj and offer it to Baba Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlingam in Deoghar.

According to an estimate, nearly one lakh worshippers visit the temple daily during the Shravani Mela. Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements and have stepped up security for the festival. (ANI)