Deoghar Airport: Direct flights from Delhi starting July 30, BJP's Rajiv Rudy to fly plane

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Deoghar airport, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, will see its first direct flight from Delhi on July 30.

Many leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party will fly to Deoghar on this flight and offer prayers at the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva there.

The pilot of this Delhi-Deoghar Indigo flight will be Lok Sabha BJP MP from Saran Rajeev Pratap Rudy. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has booked the first flight ticket. Apart from them, many other BJP leaders including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua will also travel from Delhi to Deoghar on this flight.



According to the schedule, this Indigo flight from Delhi will take off at 1 pm on July 30 and will reach Deoghar airport at 2:45 pm. In the return flight, this flight will take off at 3:15 pm and will reach Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:20 pm.

At present, airlines have been started from Kolkata to Deoghar and Deoghar to Kolkata. The flight from Delhi to Deoghar also currently flies via Kolkata.

Deoghar, is is a holy city famous for Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

The airport is the second airport in the state after Ranchi. With the construction of the new airport in Deoghar, regional connectivity is set to receive a major boost. It will enhance tourism and open new trade opportunities in the region dominated by the tribal people. (ANI)

