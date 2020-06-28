Deonar abattoir in Mumbai to function from July 2: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow the functioning of Deonar abattoir in Mumbai after almost three months of shutdown under the under 'Mission Begin Again.'

According to BMC, transportation of buffalo will be allowed from July 2 and slaughtering in abattoir will be allowed from July 3.

A detailed guideline for the same has been issued by BMC for license holders for transportation and slaughter of buffaloes.

"Transportation will be allowed for 7 days in a week. Slaughter will be allowed 6 days a week and no slaughtering will be allowed on Thursday," reads the guidelines.

"Not more than 300 buffaloes can be kept in the abattoirs for over 24 hours. It will be the responsibility of the license holder to ensure that all the waste material after slaughter and preparation of beef must be disposed off immediately," guidelines said.

Social distancing norms and warning masks are compulsory for the people in Abattoir, the guidelines said. (ANI)

